RLP convenor Hanuman Beniwal announces split from NDA over farm laws

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) convenor and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) convenor and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday announced a split from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the Centre’s new farm laws.

“I am not stuck with Fevicol with the NDA. Today, I separate myself from the NDA,” Mr. Beniwal said while addressing a farmers’ rally in Shahjahanpur in Alwar district.

On Friday, Mr. Beniwal had announced a march to Delhi in support of farmers organisations holding a protest against the contentious laws. Farmers from Rajasthan have been protesting in Shahjhanpur near the Rajasthan-Haryana border on the Jaipur-Delhi highway for 14 days.

