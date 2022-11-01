RLD chief demands decision on disqualification of convicted BJP MLA

Pens letter to U.P. Speaker, questions the interpretation of law for BJP MLA Saini

Raising concerns over a different interpretation of the law for members of the ruling party and Opposition, the Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Singh on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana.

Mr. Singh said that while senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was almost immediately disqualified from the Assembly under the Representation of People Act, 1951, after he was convicted in a hate speech case last week, the Speaker is yet to decide on the status of the Bharatiya Janta Party MLA Vikram Saini.

The Khatauli MLA was convicted for two years by a special court in connection with the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case on October 11. “Will the interpretation of law be different in the case of an MLA of the ruling party and that of the opposition? This question will stand till you take a decision in the case of Mr. Saini... and prove that the pen of justice writes in the same colour,” wrote Mr. Singh.

Mr. Saini is on bail after being awarded two years of imprisonment under IPC Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), and 149 (unlawful assembly). According to Section 8 of the Representation of People Act, a person convicted of any offence and sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years shall be disqualified from the date of such conviction.