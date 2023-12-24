RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav condemns remarks by DMK’s Dayanidhi Maran on workers from Bihar and U.P.

December 24, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - Patna

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on December 24 strongly condemned the statement allegedly made by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Dayanidhi Maran. In a video, which sources in the DMK have claimed is old, Mr. Maran purportedly said that Hindi speakers who came to Tamil Nadu from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar did menial jobs such as construction work and cleaning drains.

Since the video went viral on social media, Bihar BJP leaders have been criticising Mr. Maran for his alleged statement. They have also demanded a clarification from leaders of the INDIA (Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance) bloc, of which the RJD and DMK are a part, on whether they agreed with Mr. Maran’s remarks. Several BJP leaders and the party’s national spokesperson have shared the video on social media platform X.

Mr. Yadav pointed out that the late M. Karunanidhi-led DMK believes in social justice, and it was highly objectionable if any leader of the party had made such remarks. He stressed that the RJD did not support such statements, and that labourers from Bihar and U.P. were in demand from people across the country. “If they do not go to work there then things will come to a standstill,” Mr. Yadav said.

“Whatever he has said are very wrong things about the people of Bihar and U.P., and I strongly condemn such remarks. No leader should issue such statements that insult the people of any State. People should keep in mind that this country is one and anyone can go and work anywhere, hence we all should respect each other,” Mr. Yadav told media persons in Patna.

“If they say that only people of a particular caste are cleaning the drains, then it is a different thing — that why are people of certain communities are engaged in cleaning drains? However, if they say that people from Bihar and U.P. clean drains and other things at our place, then I condemn it. Such statements should be avoided. This country is one country and people should be respected. Such things should not happen,“ Mr. Yadav said.

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is known to have friendly relations with RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family. When the INDIA bloc first met in Patna, Mr. Stalin visited the residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, Mr. Tejashwi Yadav’s mother, at 10, Circular Road, and met her there. Earlier, Mr. Tejashwi Yadav attended the inauguration of ‘Karunanidhi Kottam’, and the unveiling of a statue of Mr. Stalin’s late father, former TN Chief Minister and DMK stalwart M. Karunanidhi.

