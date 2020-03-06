RJD will implement domicile policy in Bihar, says Tejashwi

Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday reiterated that if his party comes to power, it will implement a domicile policy to give 90% reservation to local youths in government jobs and educational institutions.

His party, the RJD, also announced its new national executive committee, deleting the name of imprisoned former Siwan MP Mohd. Shahabuddin from the list.

“The present double engine government of Nitish Kumar must give employment to 7 crore youths of the State or be ready to face them… when the RJD will come to power we’ll implement the domicile police by giving 90% reservation to local youths in government jobs and educational institutions,” declared Mr. Yadav during his “Berojgari Hatao” (Remove Unemployment) yatra at Patori in Samastipur district.

Nitish govt. slammed

Mr. Yadav also slammed the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government and said: “They [NDA] were saying it’s a double engine government but look at what is the condition of education in the Sate today… teachers are not getting salaries… schools are closed. The RJD will fight for the rights of teachers and improve the educational condition in the State.”

Earlier, the Bihar government had clarified that there was no need for extending reservation up to 90% for the local people.

“If we stop other people from getting jobs in our State, they will also follow the same… you [Tejashwi Yadav] give in writing which State is giving how much reservation to their local people, then we’ll consider it,” Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav had recently said in the State Assembly.

The NDA leaders termed Mr. Tejashwi Yadav domicile policy plan a “political gimmick”.