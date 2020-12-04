RJD urges Bihar farmers to support protest in Delhi over new laws and MSP

Patna

04 December 2020 12:52 IST

There is no provision for farmers’ interest in the law, says party leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav appealed to farmers of Bihar to come out and support the farmers’ protest in Delhi over Minimum Support Price and also to repeal the new agriculture reform laws.

“RJD appeals to the farmers of the State and other organisations to hit the road to strengthen farmers’ ‘andolan’ (protest) in Delhi over MSP and also to repeal new farm reform laws,” he said while addressing mediapersons at the party headquarters in Patna.

The RJD leader also slammed the new laws of the Central government. “There is no provision for farmers’ interest in the law,” he said.

“You [mediapersons] must remember that we had opposed the new farm reform Bills while hitting the roads of Patna on September 25 this year,” he added.

The State party president Jagdanand Singh announced that a dharna would be staged on December 5 at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

“We’ll organise a dharna tomorrow (Saturday) at 10 a.m. under the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Maidan in Patna in support of agitating farmers in Delhi and protest the new farm reform laws”, said Mr. Singh.

It was the RJD regime headed by Lalu Prasad which had introduced MSP in Bihar in 1996, he added.