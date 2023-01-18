ADVERTISEMENT

RJD sends showcause notice to Bihar MLA Sudhakar Singh

January 18, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - PATNA

Sudhakar Singh had been continuously attacking State CM and he alleged that the Bihar model of development was based on corruption

Amit Bhelari

Sudhakar Singh. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Wednesday served a showcause notice on its MLA and former Minister Sudhakar Singh, for speaking against the party line.

The showcause notice was served by the party national general secretary Abdul Bari Siddiqui.

“As per the instructions of national president, you are being served a showcause notice. It has been brought to his notice that once again you have violated the decorum of alliance dharma. During the national convention of RJD a unanimous resolution was passed that only RJD president and Tejashwi Yadav are authorised to give any statement on the top leaders of the allies,” Mr. Siddiqui said in the letter sent to Mr. Singh on Tuesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Siddiqui further said that Mr. Singh had continuously violated the resolution. It had also hurt a large section of party people in the State as well as the country, he said. He added that as per the Constitution of RJD Section 33 and Rule 22, Mr. Singh was supposed to reply in 15 days.

Speaking to The Hindu over the phone, Mr. Singh said, “I have received the showcause notice and will give appropriate reply within the said time frame.”

Mr. Singh had been continuously attacking Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and a few days back, he even used foul language against him.

On Tuesday also Mr. Singh spoke against his own government alleging that the Bihar model of development was based on corruption.

Since Mr. Singh made the statement against the CM, the JD(U) leaders have been demanding action against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US