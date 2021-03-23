RJD protest: Many injured as police resort to baton charge

Opposition party took out a march against ‘deteriorating law and order, corruption’

Several policemen, RJD workers and media men were injured when police resorted to baton charge as the Opposition party took out a march towards the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday.

The RJD leaders and workers were protesting against deteriorating law and order, corruption, unemployment and hike in the prices of essential commodities.

“The NDA in its manifesto had promised to provide 19 lakh jobs in Bihar. What happened to that promise? Corruption is at an all time high these days and law and order has nosedived at an alarming level,” alleged Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav.

The Assembly was adjourned till 2 p.m. when Opposition members created pandemonium.

The RJD leaders and supporters led by Mr. Yadav and his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav began their protest march from Gandhi Maidan.

There was heavy police deployment at the Dak Bungalow intersection with barricades to stop them from moving towards the Assembly.

However, the protesters kept moving towards the Assembly. The police stopped them at the Dak Bungalow and a scuffle broke out leading to baton charge.

The police rained batons on the RJD workers and supporters fleeing to every nook and cranny in the area. All shops and business establishments remained shut.

A few vehicles were damaged in stone throwing. Some media persons too were injured.

“This is the real character of the RJD. They believe in violence,” said JD(U) leader Ajay Alok.