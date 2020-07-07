RJD opposes move to extend postal ballot facility

Joining forces with other Opposition parties, the Rashtriya Janta Dal wrote to the Election Commission (EC) on July 7, opposing the panel’s move to extend the facility of postal ballot to voters who are 65 years old or above.

CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury was the first to flag the issue. Congress, Trinamool Congress and Communist Party of India too have written to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora opposing the move.

In a letter to Mr. Arora, senior RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj K. Jha said that changes to established democratic procedures should take place only after building broad consensus among all stakeholders. He has asked the EC to withdraw these changes and call an all-party meeting to discuss the subject.

Mr. Jha, in his letter said that the June 19th amendment extending postal ballot facility to those affected by coronavirus and those who are 65 years old or above had “far reaching consequences as far as the procedural integrity of elections” was concerned. He further added that the “principle of verification stands greatly undermined”.

“We are also apprehensive that such changes in the electoral process will work in the favour of the ruling coalition with monitoring and supervision powers under the current administration,” Mr. Jha wrote.

He pointed out that the elections were four months away and there was no urgency to bring the changes right now. “It seems a bit premature to put in place preventive measures in a greatly dynamic situation almost four months in advance,” Mr. Jha wrote.