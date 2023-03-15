ADVERTISEMENT

RJD MLA writes to Bihar CM to restrict entry of ED, CBI in State

March 15, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - Patna

The demand comes after the recent searches in premises linked to party chief Lalu Prasad; Bhai Birendra says Central investigative agencies are being misused

Amarnath Tewary
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. File | Photo Credit: ANI

In the wake of recent searches by Central investigation agencies at the premises of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, his family members and those others linked with him in the land-for-job scam case, senior RJD leader and party MLA Bhai Birendra on Tuesday wrote a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar requesting that the State government take steps like West Bengal to restrict the entry of the probe agencies.

But the ruling alliance partner Congress said it “would not be proper to restrict Central agencies from discharging their duty, though they’re being controlled by the BJP”.

Mr. Birendra, who is also the RJD’s chief spokesperson in the State, said in his letter, “The Centre is indulging in flagrant misuse of the Central agencies like the CBI and the ED.”

The RJD MLA had raised the issue during Zero Hour of the State Assembly and urged the Bihar government to frame a law like West Bengal, which required Central agencies to take permission from the State government before taking any action. However, no other RJD legislator came in support of the senior party legislator’s demand.

The Congress party did not support the demand. “These are Central agencies and are free to move anywhere in the country,” said Ajit Sharma, Congress MLA from Bhagalpur and Leader of the Congress’ legislature party in the State. Leaders of other ruling allies refused to make any comment on the issue. The ruling mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) is made up of seven parties in Bihar.

While speaking to reporters in Patna, Tejashwi Yadav, Mr. Lalu Prasad’s son, had said that nothing had been recovered during the searches. He also dared Central agencies to release a seizure list.

“While overlooking a scam of ₹80,000 crore, they have been conducting raids at our places again and again. Does my face resemble that of Adani?” Mr. Yadav asked. “The BJP is nervous after the huge success of the mahagathbandhan’s Purnia rally and so the raids are being conducted,” he remarked.

