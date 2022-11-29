RJD leader Jagdanand Singh to continue as the party’s chief in Bihar

November 29, 2022 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - PATNA

Ending all speculations over who will be the next Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) State president for Bihar, the incumbent Jagdanand Singh on Tuesday reached the party office along with party leader and State Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. Mr. Singh, a veteran party leader, was said to be upset over his younger son Sudhakar Singh’s resignation as the State’s Agriculture Minister, and had stopped visiting the party office or attending party meetings since October 2.

“You people [media persons] do not know Jagda Babu ji. There is nothing which you all have been thinking over and when there is nothing, it is futile to debate over it,” Mr. Yadav told media persons at the RJD party office. Mr. Singh had come to the office in Mr. Yadav’s vehicle.

On November 23, Mr. Singh had a long meeting with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Delhi, a day before he left for Singapore for treatment of his kidney ailment. Party sources told The Hindu that the senior Mr. Yadav asked Mr. Singh to continue as State party chief. Sources said that both leaders also discussed the possibility of a merger between the two parties of the State’s ruling alliance parties: the RJD and the Janata Dal (U), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Mr. Singh, however, is known for not enjoying good relations with Mr. Kumar.

Earlier, his younger son Sudhakar Singh had to resign as Agriculture Minister for repeatedly flagging corruption issues in his department, which had become a huge embarrassment for the Chief Minister and the ruling mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) government. The senior Mr. Singh had reportedly become upset with the development and stopped visiting the party office on one pretext or other. He even skipped attending the RJD’s two-day national executive and council meetings in Delhi citing his ill health. However, he kept refusing that he was upset with the party due to his son’s resignation.

Later, several names of RJD leaders such as Abdul Bari Siddiqui and Shiv Chandra Ram had cropped up for the post of new State RJD president. However, party sources said that ailing party chief Lalu Prasad kept trying to assuage his old friend, loyalist and party colleague during their meeting in Delhi, urging him to continue in the post. Before leaving for Singapore, Mr. Yadav managed to succeed in convincing Mr. Singh to stay on. Mr. Singh then left for Patna and visited the party office along with Mr. Yadav’s younger son Tejashwi on Tuesday. Party sources further said that the senior Mr. Yadav also convinced Mr. Singh to steer the party in the upcoming 2024 Parliamentary election and keep guiding his son on his political journey.

Mr. Singh, an upper caste Rajput face of the RJD, has been State party chief since 2019, and has been credited with instilling a better work culture among party workers. “Ever since Mr. Singh has taken command of the State party, the party headquartesr has been brimming with activities. It has become a happening place for party workers and leaders,” said a senior party leader, requesting anonymity.