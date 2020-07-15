Rising water levels in rivers threaten floods in north Bihar

With many north Bihar rivers continuing to be in spate, several areas of the border districts face the threat of floodwaters while some low-lying villages of East and West Champaran districts have already been inundated.

The catchment areas of Nepal have been witnessing heavy rainfall since the last several days causing spate in the rivers originating from the Himalayan region. On Monday, river Bagmati crossed the highest flood level at Belsand in Sheohar district while river Kosi threatened to cross the danger level in Khagaria district. Similarly, the enhanced release of water in river Gandak from Nepal through the Valmikinagar Barrage in West Champaran district posed flood threat in the district along with neighboring Gopalganj.

“The rivers Lalbakeya, Sikarahana, Kamla-Balan and Gandak have been in spate and rising alarmingly,” said officials. Villages like Puraniya, Bhawanipur, Baishkhawa, Mahuwahwa, Lohidiya in the Raxaul sub-division, Devapur, Jihuli under Pakridayal block, Piprasi, Bhitaha and Madhubani blocks of West Champaran districts have been inundated. A video also showed that the water has gushed into a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) camp near Jhandu in Bagaha sub-division.

“All officials and engineers have been put on high alert in view of likely rains in Nepal region…round-the-clock vigil is being maintained by officials,” Water Resources Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said. Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar on Monday held a meeting with the crisis management group.

He reviewed works being done by the state water resources and disaster management departments for their preparedness. “There is heavy pressure of flood water on embankments also in these areas but the situation until now is under control,” said a WRD official. Earlier, the Central Water Commission too had issued flood alert in East Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Jahnjharpur and Madhubani districts.

Vehicular traffic has been disrupted on Motihari-Sheohar road for the last four days. An official said the water was receding on Tuesday. Similarly, floodwater was flowing on Sitamarhi-Sursand and Sitamarhi-Parihar roads causing hardship to commuters. At many places villagers have taken shelter on safer areas and the officials have been distributing chura-gur (flattened rice and jiggery) to them.

The Patna Meteorological Center said the good news was that the trough line has shifted slightly downwards from the foothills of the Himalayas and it would shift further down in coming days. “Heavy rainfall can be expected only at isolated places in north Bihar over the next 24 hours…however, southwest monsoon has been active in Bihar and rainfall with thunderstorm would occur in all 38 districts till July 16,” said Sanjay Kumar of the Center.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) too has deployed its several units in the flood-prone areas while keeping four units as standby at the State headquarters Bihta, near Patna. “Our personnel are deputed in all vulnerable areas with all equipment for relief and rescue operations in consultation with the respective district officials, said State NDRF official Vijay Sinha.