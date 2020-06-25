Other States

‘Rising river may hit OIL well capping’

The rising level of the river from where water is being drawn could hamper the fight to tame the blaze and the blowout at one of Oil India Limited’s natural gas wells in eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district, officials said on Wednesday.

Fire-fighters had on Tuesday evening begun shooting jets of water drawn from the Dangori river after the Army completed the construction of a bridge at the blowout site in Baghjan.

