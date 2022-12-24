Rising power demand for rabi crops leads to load shedding in Rajasthan

December 24, 2022 06:17 am | Updated 02:41 am IST - JAIPUR

The increasing demand for electricity for rabi crop sowing in Rajasthan has led to load shedding in urban and industrial areas, where public sector power distribution companies have started to impose power cuts ranging from one to three hours from Friday. The load shedding will not be extended to water supply, hospitals, oxygen plants and military and emergency services.

At a meeting of the State’s Energy Department, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the power supply to farmers would remain uninterrupted during the rabi season. The power transformers developing snags because of high load during irrigation by tubewells will be replaced within 72 hours. He also promised that more agricultural power connections would be released to farmers in different regions of the State under the Kisan Mitra Urja Yojana.

A one-hour power cut was imposed in the municipal towns and district headquarters other than the divisional headquarters. The power supply to industrial areas -- except the Japanese Investment Zone in Alwar district’s Neemrana -- will be restricted to 50% of demand for three hours each evening for the connections having a load higher than 125 KVA.

The power production in the State has also been affected by the shortage of coal. The three power discoms in Jaipur, Ajmer and Jodhpur have been asked to ensure effective monitoring to keep transmission and distribution losses to a minimum.

The load shedding will affect production in over 14,100 industrial units in the cement, textile and steel sectors. Against the present availability of 11,000 MW, the demand for power is expected to clock a record 17,000 MW in the coming days of the winter season. About 3,000 MW electricity is obtained from solar energy plants during the daytime.

Mr. Gehlot instructed the Energy Department’s officials to strengthen the transmission network, increase the production capacity, ensure effective management of power projects and also ensure coal management.