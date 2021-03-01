Rise above social barriers: Tikait

‘Movement will be a success only when landowner joins hands with farm labour’

Delivering a stirring speech in Saharanpur on Sunday, Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), said 2021 has seen the rise of farmer as a religion and caste and asked peasants to rise above social barriers.

Underlining the importance of strengthening social ties, Mr. Tikait said the movement would be a success only when “the landowner joins hands with the farm labour.”

“I appeal to you to worship the Valmiki community before entering any temple. You may build palaces and forts but without their support, you cannot keep them clean,” he said.

At the Ghazipur protest site, a farmer with 50 bighas of land was sharing a tent with one who has only two bighas, he said. “This bonhomie should reflect in villages as well. Those who are busy with the movement, their crop will be harvested by others in the villages,” the BKU leader said, urging farmers to form committees in villages in this regard.

‘Parties cautioned’

Cautioning political parties not to harvest votes out of the non-political movement, Mr. Tikait said a weak Opposition was also dangerous for the country. “If it had raised voice in the Parliament, these Bills would not have been passed.”

On January 28, he said, the principles of Constitution were about to be violated as the goons of the ruling party were ready to attack and humiliate the farmers returning from the protest. “There was no Opposition party in sight,” he remarked.

Giving hints of the road ahead, Mr. Tikait said “political parties will not change the fortune of the farmer. Country’s public will alter the fortune of the farmer, this non-political organisation will change the plight of the farmer.”

‘I will go to Bengal’

Towards the end of the speech, he said he would go to the poll-bound West Bengal as well.

Addressing the massive gathering of farmers in Lakhnaur village of Saharanpur, Mr. Tikait said after its tactics to divide farmers failed, the government was silent for the past 10 days. “I appeal to you stay united because I fear they might come up with new ‘funda’ (ploy).”

He reiterated that “camera aur kalam” (the media) were working under the shadow of the gun and farmers should not believe everything that was being shown and written in the name of news.