ADVERTISEMENT

Riots issue rocks Bihar Assembly; House adjourned till 2 p.m.

April 03, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - Patna

The BJP accused the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) government of failing to check communal disturbances in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns, but ended up being blamed for the conflagration by the ruling coalition.

PTI

Bihar Assembly Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha with party legislators stage a protest against the clash that broke out between two groups during Ram Navami procession in Nawada, during the Budget Session of the State Assembly, in Patna, on April 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bihar Assembly plunged into turmoil on April 3 with the BJP and the ruling ‘grand alliance’ trading charges over the violence which broke out in parts of Bihar following Ram Navami celebrations, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the house till 2 p.m.

The BJP accused the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) government of failing to check communal disturbances in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns, but ended up being blamed for the conflagration by the ruling coalition.

In view of the bedlam, Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary adjourned the House, within 15 minutes of commencement of proceedings at 11 a.m., till 2 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read | Categorisation of terrorism on the basis of motivation is ‘dangerous’, says India

No sooner than the House had assembled, Leader of the Opposition and other BJP members were on their feet, raising the issue of the riots that began on Thursday evening, during Ram Navami festivities, and continued till Friday, forcing Union Home Minister Amit Shah to cancel his visit to Sasaram on Sunday.

The Opposition members, though, were soon outnumbered and outshouted by those in the ‘Mahagathbandhan,’ who accused the BJP-RSS of involvement in the riots and also deplored Mr. Shah’s remarks at a rally in Nawada district on Sunday, where he had vowed to “hang upside down” the rioters if the BJP came to power in the State. The administration has so far maintained that riots in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns have led to no casualty.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US