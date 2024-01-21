Rights organisations decry suspension of funds allocated for paddy procurement in West Bengal

January 21, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Kolkata

Civil rights organisations in West Bengal have expressed concerns over reports that the Central government suspended ₹7,000 crore in money allotted for West Bengal’s paddy procurement under the public distribution system.

“The alleged reason for this withholding—noncompliance with exhibiting images of the Hon’ble Prime Minister in ration shops—is not only a frightening display of dictatorial tendencies, but also a threat to the ideals of federalism,” a statement by Paschim Banga Khet Majoor Samity said. This development undermines the spirit of the National Food Security Act, 2013, it added.

The organisation is one of the petitioners at Calcutta High Court seeking payment of pending wages of MGNREGS workers, which has been pending for two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The proposal to include images of the Hon’ble Prime Minister on ration bags is a mistaken attempt to express concern. Such gestures are unlikely to appeal to the working class, which is battling with high inflation rates,” the statement added.

Over the past couple of years, denial of funds to West Bengal has emerged as a major political issue between the State and Centre. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in December took a delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding that pending funds be released to the State.

Meanwhile, a group of non-governmental organisations launched Bhukha Manusher Obhikar Abhijan, a platform for hungry and working people of the State government. “The platform, renowned for its commitment to upholding the rights of workers, calls for immediate government attention and intervention to address these egregious concerns. Recent investigative reports underscore a troubling state of affairs, with workers grappling with a myriad of challenges that infringe upon their fundamental rights,” a statement by the platform said.

The Bhukha Manusher Obhikar Abhijan also drew attention to the nutritional disparities prevalent in Anganwadi centres and mid-day meal programmes, contributing to heightened concerns regarding hunger and malnutrition, particularly among vulnerable populations in the State.

The platform also highlighted concerns about protracted delay and non-settlement of arrears for the 100 Days of Work, rendering a substantial workforce vulnerable to severe financial hardship.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT