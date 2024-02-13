Rights of citizens enshrined in Constitution under attack: Sharad Pawar

February 13, 2024 09:46 am | Updated 09:47 am IST - Thane

The rights of citizens enshrined in the Constitution are under attack and this poses a significant threat to the democratic fabric of the nation, Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Chandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar has said.

Addressing an 'Elgar Parishad' gathering at Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra's Thane district on February 12, Mr. Pawar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks a couple of days back in Parliament were superficial and trivial and decried attacks on India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru and Babasaheb Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Constitution.

"Two days ago in Parliament, we heard Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech. In the entire speech, he criticised and attacked Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who had spent six to seven years in jail before Independence. After Independence, he took Dr. Ambedkar along and built a democratic country. The attack was made on the policies and decisions taken by that person," Mr. Pawar claimed.

Such attacks are not merely directed at individuals but represent a broader assault on the foundational values and principles laid down by these stalwarts, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This attack was meant to weaken the Constitution given by Babasaheb and this work is currently being done by Modi and his colleagues," Mr. Pawar alleged.

"Remain vigilant and resolute in defending the Constitution against encroachments by those in power," he said and emphasised the collective responsibility to uphold principles of democracy and rights of every citizen.

Mr. Pawar credited the foresight of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar for shaping the country's trajectory, including his contributions to environmental conservation.

Had Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar not laid down the fundamental rights, people would have met with the same situation currently witnessed in some neighbouring countries, he said.

"To avoid the situation which is prevailing in some countries such as Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, there is a need to ensure the Constitution, which has given us fundamental rights, is conserved," Mr. Pawar said.

He also touched upon the escalating assaults on farmers and marginalised communities and cautioned against the perils of privatisation in education.

Mr. Pawar also condemned the attack on journalist Nikhil Wagle, allegedly by BJP workers, in Pune last week and said power was being misused to shut those who raise their voices.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.