Rights group urges PM for probe into graft in Manipur tribal councils

No headway in police investigation into nexus between NSCN (I-M) and members of six district councils.

A Manipur-based rights group has sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi into large-scale corruption in the State’s tribal councils with the police investigation into the nexus between members of these councils and extremists making no headway.

Attaching relevant documents, the Movement for People’s Rights Forum, Manipur (MPRFM) had a few days ago written to the Prime Minister underlining the misappropriation of ₹143.77 crore across six autonomous district councils (ADCs).

These ADCs are Chandel, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Senapati, Tamenglong and Ukhrul in as many hill districts.

The MPRFM said the Centre had been providing funds to these ADCs for the all-round development of districts. But ₹143.77 crore sanctioned in 2017-18 by the 14th Finance Commission was “misappropriated and wrongfully utilised by the public servants in connivance with the elected members” of the respective ADCs.

The projects such as inter-village roads, water reservoirs, public toilets, street lighting, playgrounds and improvement of primary schools awarded to a coterie were never executed, the MPRFM said.

The memorandum, signed by MRPFM convener Gonmei Kiropou and secretary P.R. Amos, cited several instances of corruption and sought an investigation by agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation since the Centre directly finds the ADCs.

NSCN (I-M) role

Manipur-based rights activist Wahengbam Joykumar Singh said the nexus between the elected ADC members and extremists came to the fore in August 2020 when the extremist National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) issued a notification ordering all activists to withdraw their RTI applications against the Senapati ADC members.

“At least three RTI activists from the hills have taken refuge in Imphal but that does not insulate them from any harm,” Mr. Singh told The Hindu, adding that he had on May 15 lodged a complaint with the State’s Director-General of Police against the NSCN (I-M) and Senapati ADC chief Khapudang for threatening four RTI users with death.

He had lodged a similar complaint with the Inspector-General of Assam Rifles (South) on April 29 and the Director-General of the National Investigation Agency on May 9. On April 24, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had registered his complaint against the threat to the four Senapati-based villagers who used RTI to seek details about expenditure on public projects.

The four are Kh. Enoch of Phaibung village, P. Johnson Samo of Taphou Phyamai, S.P. Benjamin of Ngari Raidulomai, and P.R. Amos of Khabung Khunou village. The NSCN (I-M) “arrested” Mr. Enoch, tortured him in confinement for eight days and even extracted a fine of ₹1.5 lakh from him, Mr. Singh said in the complaint.

On April 26, the Manipur Information Commission cited the complaint lodged with the NHRC and asked the State police chief to “examine the veracity” of reports of intimidation of RTI users in Senapati district.

Officials in Imphal said Senapati district had been investigating into the complaints but they had not received any feedback due to the lockdown. The Manipur police are reportedly ineffective in areas controlled by the NSCN (I-M).