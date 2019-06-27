Rights group protests ‘harassment’ of activists, locals in Niyamgiri

The People’s Union for Democratic Rights, a Delhi-based civil liberties and democratic rights organisation, has expressed concern over “intimidation and death threats to public-spirited individuals and professionals in the Niyamgiri region by the office of the Superintendent of Police, Kalahandi”.

In a statement, the PUDR said that Padmanabha Choudhury, a journalist, had been invited by the villagers to cover a meeting on Forest Rights Act at Laptaguda in Chatrapur panchayat in Lanjigarh block of the district on June 17. Policemen visited him at his house that very evening and asked him to accompany them to the Lanjigarh police station, alleging that he had attended a Maoist meeting.

“Mr. Chaudhury’s motorcycle key was forcibly taken from him and the vehicle detained at the police station. He waited two days to meet the superintendent of police in his office. On June 19, the SP interrogated him and began abusing him in filthy language... He [Mr. Chaudhury] repeatedly informed him that the meeting was a discussion on FRAand that the villagers are planning to meet the district magistrate too. The SP did not heed his explanation, but threatened to beat him with a plastic cable, and threatened to have him killed in an encounter if he argued about why he attended the Maoist meeting,” the PUDR statement said.

“Most shaken and tense with these threats and intimidation by the SP to go yet again to his office, the journalist reached the State Human Rights Commission in Bhubaneswar and registered a complaint stating that he is in fear of his safety and his life.”

The PUDR statement, signed by its secretaries — Deepika Tandon and Shahana Bhattacharya — said that Mr. Chaudhury’s intimidation forms part of the relentless harassment, custodial violence and illegal detentions of people of Niyamgiri for resisting bauxite mining by Vedanta in their hills.

“Previously, the Kalahandi police and administration have targeted British Kumar, a youth leader of the Khandualamli Suraksha Samiti and Bhumi Adhikaar Suraksha Samiti, Lingaraj Azad and Lada Sikaka, members of Niyamgiri Suraksha Samiti, on allegations of association with Maoists, while they attempt to assert their constitutional rights and bring attention to the ongoing rights violations and repression in the area,” said the PUDR statement.

The organisation said that in 2013, 12 gram sabhas in the area had unanimously rejected bauxite mining by Vedanta in the Niyamgiri hills pursuant to a Supreme Court order. Instead of implementing the verdict of the Supreme Court and the decision of the gram sabhas under the FRA, the Odisha government is using targeted persecution of locals and journalists to crush opposition to the project, it added.

The PUDR demanded that the Odisha government should initiate action against the SP for targeted intimidation of the journalist and local activists and end violation of democratic rights of the people of Niyamgiri and those seeking to expose the ongoing human rights violations in the area.