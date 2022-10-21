Rights activists urge Odisha’s Sentence Review Board to release ‘older’ jail inmates

Photo for illustration purpose only.

Odisha’s Sentence Review Board (SRB), the apex committee that recommends premature release of prisoners, fails to meet regularly while there could be many inmates, who languish within in four walls of jails for over three decades, allege activists in Bhubaneswar.

Biswapriya Kanungo, a human rights activist, who had obtained proceedings of SRB meetings from January 1, 2019 to April 2, 2022 exercising Right To Information Act, said the body recommended release of five convicts incarcerated for more than 30 years in different jails across the State.

“There are four convicts who had spent 30 years in jail while one had been in jail for 36 years before their release was recommended by SRB. There could be many more prisoners who are waiting for their release after three decades in jails,” said Mr. Kanungo.

According to proceedings, during over three years six-member, SRB headed by State Home Secretary gave its consent to release of 125 prisoners who had already spent 20 years in the jail for their involvement in various heinous crime. The board had recommended release of 305 prisoners.

As many as 12 prisoners were in jail for 25 years before they were recommended for release. As per proceedings, there were one prisoner who lived 29 years in jail, four for 28 years and five each for 27 and 26 years. Deberndra Pradhan, who was lodged in Sambalpur Circle Jail for 35 years, was recommended to be released on March 10, 2021 and the SRB again recommended for his release on December 2, 2021.

Some unlucky ones despite having spent more than 20 years did not qualify SRB’s criterion. Proposal of premature release of eight convicts who are in jails for over two decades, were rejected by the board. Ranjan Biswal is lodged in Choudwar Circle Jail for 27 years after being convicted in double murder. He was not considered for release. Cases of murder convicts Samir Haldar (20 years in Jamjhari open jail), Mansingh Khilar (20 years in Koraput circle jail) and Apparao Kutuma (over 20 years in Koraput Circle Jail) failed to impress the SRB.

“The SRB has been mechanical in dealing with sentences of jail inmates. Members are just giving their approval of jail inmates who were strongly favoured by jail or district authorities. The SRB is not applying minds,” charged Mr. Kanungo. He said the board should have met 16 times during the period, but managed to meet only nine times.

According to SRB’s own guideline, certain categories of convicted prisoners undergoing life sentences would be entitled to be considered for premature release only after undergoing imprisonment for 20 years including remissions,