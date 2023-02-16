ADVERTISEMENT

Right-wing Hindu groups vandalise under-construction mosque in Banda

February 16, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - LUCKNOW

They claimed that the second floor of the mosque was being constructed illegally

The Hindu Bureau

The Balkhandi Naka area in Banda district remained tense on Thursday after an under-construction mosque was allegedly vandalised by members of Hindu right-wing organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), who claimed that the second floor of the mosque was being constructed illegally on Wednesday.

An aggressive mob went on a rampage on Wednesday throwing the construction materials on public road, and staging a demonstration in front of the mosque alleging illegalities in the construction work. The Uttar Pradesh Police rushed to the spot to control the situation.

“The facelift of a mosque was going on in Balkhandi Naka area. Some people visited the spot and lodged their protest. They claimed that in the name of facelift, illegal construction was going on. We are taking necessary measures and checking whether renovation work is legal or not,” said Abhinandan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Banda.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

VHP district president Chandramohan Bedi also concurred with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US