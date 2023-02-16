Right-wing Hindu groups vandalise under-construction mosque in Banda

February 16, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - LUCKNOW

The Balkhandi Naka area in Banda district remained tense on Thursday after an under-construction mosque was allegedly vandalised by members of Hindu right-wing organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), who claimed that the second floor of the mosque was being constructed illegally on Wednesday.

An aggressive mob went on a rampage on Wednesday throwing the construction materials on public road, and staging a demonstration in front of the mosque alleging illegalities in the construction work. The Uttar Pradesh Police rushed to the spot to control the situation.

“The facelift of a mosque was going on in Balkhandi Naka area. Some people visited the spot and lodged their protest. They claimed that in the name of facelift, illegal construction was going on. We are taking necessary measures and checking whether renovation work is legal or not,” said Abhinandan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Banda.

VHP district president Chandramohan Bedi also concurred with him.

ADVERTISEMENT