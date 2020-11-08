Right to recall should first apply on MPs, MLAs: Hooda

It should be taken to the lower level after that, says ex-CM

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday said that the right to recall must be first applicable on MLAs and MPs, and only then it should be allowed for members of Panchayati Raj institutions.

“The right to recall should be implemented for MLAs and MPs first. After that it should be taken to the lower level,” Mr. Hooda, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly, said.

The Haryana Assembly on Friday passed a Bill which provides the right to recall members of Panchayati Raj institutions to those who elected them in case they fail to perform.

Speaker’s role

The former CM also criticised the role of Speaker Gyan Chand Gupta during the Vidhan Sabha session on Friday when a resolution over the Centre’s farm laws was passed. “By not allowing voting after a debate on the resolution over the farm laws, the Speaker strangled democracy,” he said.

Mr. Hooda said the Congress will continue to oppose the new laws unless the Union government brings a fourth law that guarantees the minimum support price to farmers. He said without the MSP, the three laws will destroy farmers.

“This will gradually eliminate the mandis and the MSP system. Not only this, they will have the greatest impact on poor sections who get ration from government depots,” he said.

The way government agencies are withdrawing from the procurement of crops, it is clear that in the coming times, it will have an impact on the public distribution system, he added.