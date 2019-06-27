Right to Health Bill likely to be tabled in Rajasthan

The Right to Health Bill, guaranteeing access to high-quality health care services, is likely to be among the Bills and amendments which will be tabled in the budget session of the Rajasthan Assembly beginning here on Thursday. The Opposition has identified several issues to attack the Congress government during the session.

The State Cabinet, which met at the Chief Minister's Office here on Wednesday, deliberated on the subjects to be taken up during the session and took nine decisions. The decisions included allotment of land to the families of five Central Reserve Police Force personnel from the State killed in the February 14 Pulwama terror attack.

Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi also convened an all-party meeting to ensure smooth functioning of the House.

The session is likely to be stormy, as the BJP will try to corner the State government on issues such as the law and order situation, paucity of water in several regions, changes made in school textbooks, 'bajri' (riverbed sand) mafia operating without fear, lacunae in the loan waiver scheme and delay in releasing unemployment allowance.