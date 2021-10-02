Rifleman posted at Manipur BJP unit president’s house shot at by colleague

A. Sharda was in Delhi when the incident took place following an argument between the two personnel.

A rifleman of the 7 Manipur Rifles deployed at the house of Manipur BJP unit president A. Sharda was critically wounded when another rifleman shot at him around 11.20 a.m. on Friday.

Ms. Sharda had left for Delhi on Thursday afternoon where she is one of the leaders who will chalk out the party’s election strategy and discuss the possible joining of three tribal Congress MLAs.

Ms. Sharda’s house is located at Brahmapur Aribam Leikai in Imphal east district. Police sources said that as she was out of station, personnel had arranged a lunch. During the lunch, two personnel, A. Bimolchandra Sharma and Thonginthang Paite, got into a heated argument. It is alleged that Mr. Paite had rushed out and returned with his service rifle and shot Mr. Sharma in the face at close range.

The seriously wounded personnel was taken to J.N. Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal. However, he was referred to a private hospital, Raj Medicity, as his condition worsened. Hospital sources said that his condition was stable but worrisome.

Police have arrested Mr. Paite and registered a case against him.