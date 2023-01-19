HamberMenu
Rhinos seen in Assam reserve forest cleared of encroachers: Assam CM Himanta

Some 500 families, mostly Bengali-speaking Muslims, were evicted from a part of the Pabho Reserve Forest on January 10 and 11

January 19, 2023 02:08 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST - Guwahati

The Hindu Bureau
One of the three rhinos spotted in Pabho Reserve Forest in Lakhimpur and tweeted by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

One of the three rhinos spotted in Pabho Reserve Forest in Lakhimpur and tweeted by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. | Photo Credit: Twitter@himantabiswa

Rhinos have been spotted in a part of a reserve forest from where squatters were evicted a few days ago, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Taking to Twitter and other social media platforms, he said three rhinos were seen in the Pabho Reserve Forest in northeastern Assam’s Lakhimpur district days after an eviction drive.

“The gentle giant returning to Pabho RF is a wonderful news for all wildlife enthusiasts,” he wrote.

Forest officials said it is not unusual for rhinos to be seen in Pabho, also spelt Pava or Pabha, about 194 km from the northeast corner of Kaziranga National Park’s Biswanath Wildlife Division.

“Every year or two, rhinos visit Pabho for a short duration of one or two months. Locals have seen rhinos mating there in the past,” a senior Assam Forest officer said.

Pabho was declared as Milroy Buffalo Sanctuary decades ago but there was no official notification. “Wild buffalos and rhinos share the same habitat, hence the name,” environmentalist Bibhab Kumar Talukdar said.

The 2,560.25 hectares Pabho was considered doomed decades ago when people belonging to various communities began encroaching upon it, leaving only 29 hectares for the trees and wildlife.

The reserve forest came into focus on January 10 and 11 when the Forest Department, aided by the Lakhimpur district authorities and the police, evicted 500 families from more than 450 hectares after serving them with notices. Almost all the evicted people were Bengali-speaking Muslims.

The All Assam Minority Students’ Union cried foul, claiming the eviction drive was aimed at the Muslims while people belonging to other communities were not touched.

Raijor Dal leader Azizur Rahman said the eviction portion is one-eighth of the total reserve forest area. Countering the Chief Minister’s post on rhinos in Pabho, he said: “This (Pabho) was famous for wild buffaloes. It is very surprising to see rhinoceroses in that area. It is also very surprising that you have been informed that for eviction, rhinos are moving freely. It is totally wrong.”

