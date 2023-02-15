Rhino count not manipulated: Kaziranga Director

February 15, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

The rhino estimation of 2022 was not manipulated and was consistent with the animal’s average annual growth rate of 2.7% in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, officials said refuting allegations by an Assam-based environment activist.

The Hindu published the content of a letter activist Rohit Choudhury had written on January 27 to Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) Bhupender Yadav, citing data received under Right to Information to claim that the number of rhinos after the 2022 census in the wildlife habitat was inflated.

Kaziranga, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, houses the bulk of the greater Indian one-horned rhinoceros. The 2022 census estimated the animal’s population in the tiger reserve to be 2,613, exactly 200 more than the figure arrived at during the 2018 census.

“The complainant (Mr. Choudhury) does not have a clear understanding of the methodology and objective of conducting rhino estimation in Assam. Allegation raised by the complainant is a complete misrepresentation of facts and intended to tarnish the image of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve,” Kaziranga’s Director, Jatindra Sarma said in a statement.

He said the 2022 estimation from March 25-28 was conducted following the system in practice since 1966. The method is widely used for large mammals such as the rhino and elephant even though it has its own limitation as highlighted by different scientist from time to time, he said.

‘Ministry SOP adhered to’

As usual, the standard operating procedure (SOP) on one-horned rhino population estimation released by the MoEFCC was adhered to during the 2022 exercise.

The SOP allows the double count of rhinos to minimise error depending on the availability of resources and manpower, Mr. Sarma said.

The SOP also says “it is advised that a combination of the total count with some suitable sampling procedures like annual birth and death records, regular monitoring of records, etc., is necessary to diminish error to find actual count”, he pointed out.

“Locally, over more than a decade, it has been experienced that bad weather condition and improper grass burning may lead to erroneous counting, resulting in the necessity of repeated counting to minimise error. The 10% random block count was followed for the first time in 2015 under the direct or block count system,” he said.

The population of the rhino in 2015 was estimated to be 2,401 ± 100. The block count method was repeated in 2018 and 2022.

“In 2022, the rhino census revealed a total population of 2,613 individuals, which is the best possible number achieved for the park through the efforts of all the enumerators involved in the conduct of the actual count under very challenging and difficult conditions due to terrain as well as weather,” Mr. Sarma said.

The enumeration team took more than six hours to complete the count in some of the blocks.

‘Rhino growth consistent’

An analysis of the estimation exercise over the years since 1991 points to a steady growth of the rhino’s population in Kaziranga, wildlife officials said.

From 1991 to 2022, Kaziranga recorded an average annual growth of 2.7% in the rhino population. During this period, a total of 714 rhinos died, 663 naturally and 51 killed by poachers, wildlife officials said.

The area of Kaziranga National Park has increased from 858.98 sq. km in 2015 to 889.51 sq. km in 2022 (the tiger reserve area is about 1,300 sq. km). This shows that the density of the rhinos according to the 2022 count is 2.9 per sq. km, officials said.

