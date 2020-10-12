Rhea Chakraborty wants CBI to take action against her neighbour

She made patently false and bogus allegations against me, says actor

Actor Rhea Chakraborty wants the CBI to take action against her neighbour Dimple Thawani for making false and bogus allegations against her and misleading the investigation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s (SSR) case.

Ms. Chakraborty wrote a letter to Nupur Prasad, SP, CBI, and said I was interrogated for more than five days by the CBI in connection with the case. “During the investigation, several media channels carried false and bogus stories without any material to substantiate these patently false and fabricated claims to achieve their own ends. I say that one such person, Mrs. Dimple Thawani, made patently false and bogus allegations against me knowing them to be false, to mislead the investigation in the above case.”

The allegation was that Sushant had dropped Ms. Chakraborty at her residence in his car on June 13, a day before his death. Ms. Chakraborty said, “This is utterly false and that the conduct makes out a prima facie case punishable under Sections 203 and 211 of the Indian Penal Code.”

Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde also said, “We will be forwarding a list of people to CBI who made fake and false claims on TV and electronic media including carrying mobile recording and fake stories on SSR case with particular reference to Rhea Chakraborty to go after them and record their statements. We will request the CBI to take legal proceedings against them for misleading the investigations.”