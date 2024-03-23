ADVERTISEMENT

Rewari factory blast | Three more succumb to injuries; toll reaches 10

March 23, 2024 08:58 am | Updated 08:58 am IST - Rewari (Haryana)

The blast took place at the manufacturing facility in the Dharuhera industrial area on March 16, leaving 40 workers injured, according to the police

PTI

The Injured being treated at a hospital after a blast in the boiler of a spare parts manufacturing facility, in Rewari district, on March 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Three more workers injured in a boiler blast at a spare parts manufacturing facility in Haryana's Rewari last week died on March 22, taking the death toll in the incident to 10, police said.

"Two workers died during treatment at PGIMS Hospital, Rohtak while one worker died in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. The death toll in the incident has now risen to 10," Dharuhera police station SHO Jagdish Chand said.

The blast took place at the manufacturing facility in the Dharuhera industrial area on March 16, leaving 40 workers injured, according to the police.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had on Wednesday met the injured at PGIMS Hospital.

Mr. Saini had said he had already ordered a magisterial probe into the incident and the government would take appropriate action based on its findings.

The police on Sunday had registered a case in connection with the boiler blast. The contractor and others have been booked in the case.

The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Raj Kumar, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district.

