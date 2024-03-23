GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rewari factory blast | Three more succumb to injuries; toll reaches 10

The blast took place at the manufacturing facility in the Dharuhera industrial area on March 16, leaving 40 workers injured, according to the police

March 23, 2024 08:58 am | Updated 08:58 am IST - Rewari (Haryana)

PTI
The Injured being treated at a hospital after a blast in the boiler of a spare parts manufacturing facility, in Rewari district, on March 17, 2024.

The Injured being treated at a hospital after a blast in the boiler of a spare parts manufacturing facility, in Rewari district, on March 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Three more workers injured in a boiler blast at a spare parts manufacturing facility in Haryana's Rewari last week died on March 22, taking the death toll in the incident to 10, police said.

"Two workers died during treatment at PGIMS Hospital, Rohtak while one worker died in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. The death toll in the incident has now risen to 10," Dharuhera police station SHO Jagdish Chand said.

The blast took place at the manufacturing facility in the Dharuhera industrial area on March 16, leaving 40 workers injured, according to the police.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had on Wednesday met the injured at PGIMS Hospital.

Mr. Saini had said he had already ordered a magisterial probe into the incident and the government would take appropriate action based on its findings.

The police on Sunday had registered a case in connection with the boiler blast. The contractor and others have been booked in the case.

The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Raj Kumar, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district.

Related Topics

Haryana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.