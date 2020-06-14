Reward announced on 17 accused in hut burning case

LUCKNOW

14 June 2020 21:30 IST

Police have arrested 37 persons for the incident in which seven huts of Dalits were set ablaze in U.P. village

Days after several huts belonging to a Dalit community in Jaunpur were set ablaze after two groups clashed over a minor incident involving youths, police have announced a reward on 17 accused.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Jaunpur, Sanjay Kumar, said a reward of ₹5,000 each had been announced on the 17 persons absconding after the incident.

“All the accused barring 17 were arrested,” said Mr. Kumar.

Police had arrested 37 persons in connection with the incident in which seven huts of a Dalit community were set ablaze and some cattle heads were also burnt to death late last Tuesday at Bhadethi village in the Sarai Khawaja area of the Purvanchal district.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered officials to lodge the National Security Act (NSA) against the accused.

The incident started out after a minor dispute between two sets of youths who had accompanied their grazing buffaloes and goats near a pond. While local sources said the dispute started over the plucking of mangoes, the Station House Officer said the altercation broke out after a buffalo belonging to youths of one community attacked a goat on the other side.

Following a scuffle between the youths, a compromise was reached at the behest of the local pradhan, said the police. But later members of one group allegedly gathered in big numbers and indulged in arson and damaged hutments in the Dalit busty, senior officers had said.