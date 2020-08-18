Review Bhopal development plan: NTCA

Bhopal

18 August 2020 23:41 IST

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has called upon the Madhya Pradesh government to review parts of a draft Bhopal development plan that proposed development of public institutions in tiger habitats which may damage them and cause human-tiger conflict.

Additional DGF (Project Tiger) and Member Secretary (NTCA) S.P. Yadav on August 11 wrote to State Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains drawing his attention to concerns regarding allowing Kerwa-Kaliasot revenue and forest areas for the development of public institutions under the Draft Bhopal Development Plan.

He requested Mr. Bains to review the matter in consultation with the forest department “so as to ensure long term conflict-free management of tigers and its dispersal in the State, carrying forward the legacy.”

