Revellers at Garba venue attacked in Gujarat’s Kheda district

Stone pelting was reported in the village square where the Garba dance had been organised

PTI
October 04, 2022 10:08 IST

Representational image of dancers performing garba in Gujarat | Photo Credit: PTI

At least six persons were injured after revellers at a Garba venue were attacked by some intruders in Gujarat's Kheda district, police said on Tuesday.

Police were deployed at Undhela village in Matar tehsil following the incident on Monday night, said an official.

"A group of people led by two men identified as Arif and Zahir entered the Navratri Garba venue and started causing trouble. They even pelted stones," said Kheda Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya.

"Six persons were injured. We have deployed police force in the village and efforts are underway to arrest the accused," he said, adding that a home guard deployed at the spot was among those injured.

Stone pelting was reported in the village square where the Garba dance had been organised on the occasion of the Navratri festival and also on the approach road from a locality behind the venue, the SP said.

