Reveal names of those held in recent crackdown on ultras: Mehbooba

Srinagar

15 October 2021 21:57 IST

PDP chief accuses Centre of ‘squeezing the political space’ in J&K

Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti has asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to reveal the names of youths rounded up in the latest clampdown on militants and separatists, in the wake of civilian killings this month.

“Hundreds of civilians were being arrested in the name of Jamaat-e-Islami, overground worker and stone-pelter. The fact remains that the administration failed to safeguard the minorities. It’s now venting its anger against people. The administration should reveal all the names of who have been rounded up and their places of arrest should also be disclosed,” Ms. Mufti, who is touring the Pir Panjal valley in the Jammu province, said.

According to the figures reported by different media outlets, over 900 people have been rounded up in the clampdown against militants and separatists in Kashmir, days after The Resistance Force, a militant outfit, killed seven civilians, including four members of the minority communities, earlier this month. The police have neither confirmed not rejected these reports so far.

Advertising

Advertising

Accusing the Centre of “squeezing the political space” in Jammu and Kashmir, Ms. Mufti said the situation was “worsening”.

“The policy adopted by the Centre is of suppression towards people of Jammu and Kashmir. It’s obvious when it crosses the limit, there will be reaction,” she said, while responding to a question on recent spurt in militant attacks in Kashmir.

She said the only route to address the Kashmir issue was holding talks with Pakistan and people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“People of Jammu and Kashmir feel betrayed by what the Centre did on August 5, 2019. There is an immediate need to restore the special status. Thereafter, Kashmir’s roads, connecting it to Central Asia and Xinjiang, need to be re-opened. The two Kashmiris should reconnect without undermining the sovereignty of the two countries,” Ms. Mufti said.