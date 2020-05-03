Returnees face arrest if quarantine is violated in Odisha

The Odisha government has warned people returning from other States of legal action if they don’t comply with mandatory quarantine regulations.

Issuing a stern warning here on Sunday, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said, “Odisha is faring better than other States in containing the spread of COVID-19. It has been possible due to sacrifice by all people, and relentless administrative actions. We will not allow anyone to sabotage the success achieved over two months of uncompromising actions.”

Five new positive cases — two from Ganjam and one each from Balasore, Keonjhar and Jharsuguda districts — were detected on Sunday. The total number of positive cases in Odisha has now climbed to 162.

Senior officials were annoyed over reports of several violations by people under quarantine upon their return.

‘Valid registration’

“The government will not allow indiscriminate entry of people returning from other States. They should have valid registration and an approved vehicle route chart with them. Anyone found coming without informing the authorities will be turned away from 12 border check points,” Mr. Tripathy said.

Overloading of buses would also be viewed as a violation of guidelines, and such buses would not be allowed to enter Odisha, the Chief Secretary said.

“During the last two days, we have noticed that some people and vehicles have not been following the route chart prescribed for them. Buses will be seized and people will be sent to a quarantine facility set up at places far away from their gram panchayats,” he warned.

The 14-day quarantine period would be increased and legal action initiated, he added.

‘Sent elsewhere’

“The State government has taken exception to violation by a small section of returnees, which is a serious matter. These people are risking their lives while putting the lives of their family and community in danger. The administration has been directed to pull these people out from quarantine centres and sent to other places. They will not be entitled to the incentive of ₹2,000 and will face arrest,” Mr. Tripathi said.

Sarpanchs have been asked to initiate action against people violating protocols.

On Saturday, three buses carrying students from Kota and 75 buses with migrant labourers from Gujarat entered Odisha through the Sohela check gate in Bargarh district. A few hundred buses are also on their way to Odisha from different States. A train carrying 1,150 persons reached Odisha, and passengers were taken to 20 different districts from two Railway Stations in the State.

The State government has so far set up 7,261 temporary medical centres in 6,798 gram panchayats. In them, 1,87,395 beds have been readied in all to provide quarantine facilities. Quarantine has been mandated for all returnees to villages.