Return of migrant workers increases fears of contagion

The continuing inflow of migrant workers to Odisha’s Ganjam district has increased fears that it may become a hotbed for COVID-19 in the coming days.

Ganjam was a green zone till the start of the return of workers. Since May 3, three persons have tested positive in the district and all of them have links to Surat. Till a few days ago, over 2 lakh persons from outside Odisha had registered to return to the district.

Ganjam Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Ray said on Tuesday that around 17,000 persons were under quarantine in the Ganjam police district. Realising the gravity of the situation, the State government deputed five Deputy Secretary-rank Odisha Administrative Service officers to assist the local administration. The district administration and police have warned of strict action against anyone breaking quarantine rules or in the case of unruly scenes. On Tuesday, three persons were injured in a clash between two groups in a quarantine centre in the Jagannathprasad block of Ganjam district. The police has lodged a case. The police has also registered cases against 12 persons in relation to workers leaving two quarantine centres on May 3. All those who left have been tracked down and brought back to the quarantine centres.

More arriving

An assessment at quarantine centres in 18 panchayats in Ganjam district by the Youth for Social Development has hinted that they are mostly unprepared with respect to the number of migrants expected to return. The total number of beds in 120 quarantine centres was 6,950, which would not be enough for the 10,914 migrants from these areas who had registered till April 28.