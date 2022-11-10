Retired soldiers to train Assam police personnel

State Cabinet approves the appointment of 34 Army personnel as Additional SPs in all Assam police battalions

The Hindu Bureau GUWAHATI
November 10, 2022 11:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. File photo | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

GUWAHATI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Assam Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has paved the way for Army-like training of the State police personnel.

The Cabinet on Wednesday, approved the appointment of 34 retired soldiers as Additional Superintendents of Police on a contractual basis for all the Assam police battalions to “strengthen the training programme”.

These 34 retired Army officers shall report to the Special Deputy Inspector-General (Training) for meeting the core objectives, Assam Information Minister and government spokesperson Pijush Hazarika said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cabinet, he said, also gave its approval to bringing parity in the pay and promotion of the State civil service and State police officers for ensuring faster promotion and broad uniformity and standardisation across services.

Among the other decisions was the implementation of smart meters in the Assam Power Distribution Corporation Limited under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme. The plan entails installing 58 lakh smart meters in three years at an estimated cost of ₹4,536.79 crore.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“In order to remove doubts about the smart meters, these would be installed alongside the traditional meters for at least 30 days to analyse the difference in reading between both the systems,” Mr. Hazarika said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
police
law enforcement
Assam

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app