Retired soldiers to train Assam police personnel

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. File photo | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

GUWAHATI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Assam Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has paved the way for Army-like training of the State police personnel.

The Cabinet on Wednesday, approved the appointment of 34 retired soldiers as Additional Superintendents of Police on a contractual basis for all the Assam police battalions to “strengthen the training programme”.

These 34 retired Army officers shall report to the Special Deputy Inspector-General (Training) for meeting the core objectives, Assam Information Minister and government spokesperson Pijush Hazarika said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cabinet, he said, also gave its approval to bringing parity in the pay and promotion of the State civil service and State police officers for ensuring faster promotion and broad uniformity and standardisation across services.

Among the other decisions was the implementation of smart meters in the Assam Power Distribution Corporation Limited under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme. The plan entails installing 58 lakh smart meters in three years at an estimated cost of ₹4,536.79 crore.

“In order to remove doubts about the smart meters, these would be installed alongside the traditional meters for at least 30 days to analyse the difference in reading between both the systems,” Mr. Hazarika said.