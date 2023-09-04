HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Retired Army officer, who led operations in Myanmar, appointed to combat Manipur violence

It is alleged that arms are being supplied to militants from Myanmar to Manipur

September 04, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - Imphal

PTI
Locals gather near Kuki-Zo community’s houses which were burnt down by miscreants in the violence-hit Manipur, in Imphal on August 1, 2023. File

Locals gather near Kuki-Zo community’s houses which were burnt down by miscreants in the violence-hit Manipur, in Imphal on August 1, 2023. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Manipur Government has appointed a retired decorated Army officer who was in charge of the operation to destroy militant camps in Myanmar eight years ago, as the senior superintendent of police (combat), a post created for him, officials said on September 4.

The appointment of Col (retired) Nectar Sanjenbam for five years followed Union Home Minister Amit Shah statement last month that Kuki people started entering Manipur from Myanmar illegally following a military crackdown on militants.

ALSO READ
Four months after ethnic violence, Manipur lies 'forgotten' by Centre, alleges Congress

An organisation of the Meitei, one of the warring communities in the northeastern state, have also asserted that the four-month-long strife is a manifestation of the tension over deforestation, illegal opium poppy cultivation and change in demography in certain areas of the state mainly caused by illegal immigrants from Myanmar.

Also Read | ‘Only 18% of looted weapons surrendered in Manipur’

It is alleged that arms are being supplied to militants from Myanmar to Manipur.

“The Governor of Manipur is pleased to appoint Col (retired) Nectar Sanjenbam as Senior Superintendent of Police (Combat) in Manipur police department on a fixed tenure basis for a period of five years with immediate effect,” the state Home Department said in an order.

He had led the operations against militants in Myanmar in June 2015, days after their attack in Manipur’s Chandel district left 18 Army personnel dead. “Significant casualties” have been inflicted on them, the Army had said.

It appears that the government wants to use the retired Colonel’s experience in counter-militancy operations in Myanmar to address the situation in Manipur where more than 160 people were killed in the ethnic violence since early May.

Col Sanjenbam who retired prematurely last year was awarded the Kirti Chakra gallantry award for his role in the operation inside Myanmar.

Speaking during the debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on August 10, Home Minister Shah said problems started in Manipur with the influx of Kuki refugees from neighbouring Myanmar after the military rulers there started a crackdown against militants in 2021.

The Kuki refugees started settling down in the jungles in the Manipur valley, raising fears of a demographic change in the region, Mr. Shah said.

More than 160 people lost their lives and several hundreds were injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute little over 40% and reside in the hill districts.

Related Topics

Manipur / Myanmar

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.