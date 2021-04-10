Resume talks with protesting farmers: Vij

Gurugram

10 April 2021 01:07 IST

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Friday said he would write to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to resume dialogue with the farmers holding protest at Delhi-Haryana borders and resolve the matter in view of the increasing cases of COVID-19.

Mr. Vij in a tweet said he was worried over the farmers camping at the Delhi borders in large numbers in view of the surge in cases of infection. “All steps are being taken in Haryana for protection from corona. I am worried about the farmers’ gatherings at Haryana borders. They also need to be protected from the virus. I am going to write to Union Agriculture Minister to resume dialogue and find a solution to cause these gatherings to disperse,” said Mr. Vij in a tweet.

Dialogue breakdown

Thousands of farmers from Haryana and Punjab are holding sit-in agitations at Singhu and Tikri on Delhi-Haryana borders since November 26 last year in protest against the three farm laws and seeking legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price. It has been more than two months since the dialogue process between the farmers and the government broke down on January 22 this year after eleven rounds of talks.

Haryana Chief Minister, in an interaction with mediapersons in Gurugram during the day, said schools in the State till Class VIII would be shut till April 30 in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. He added that situation in different cities would be evaluated accordingly stringent measures would be taken.