Resume talks with farmers, says Dushyant Chautala

Set up a team of senior Cabinet Ministers: Haryana Dy. CM

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader and Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resume talks with the farmers who had been protesting against the farm laws enacted by the Centre.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Mr. Chautala said that a team of senior Cabinet Ministers could be set up, which could resume talks with farmers and reach an amicable solution.

“I would like to bring to your kind attention that our annadattas (food growers) are on the roads at the Delhi border agitating in respect of the three newly enacted farm laws of the Central government. It is a matter of concern that such agitation is going on for more than hundred days. I truly believe that every problem has a solution by way of mutual discussion. The earlier discussion between the Central government and farmers’ union brought few solutions to the concerns raised by ‘Sayunkt Morcha’. In this regard, a team consisting of three to four Senior Cabinet Ministers may lead the delegation for resuming talk with farmers so as to bring an amicable conclusion in this issue,” he wrote.