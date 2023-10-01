Result of 500 years of struggle and determination: Ram Janmbhoomi Trust shares glimpses of under-construction Ram temple

October 01, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh)

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Saturday shared pictures of the Ram Temple which is currently under construction in Ayodhya and said that it is the result of the 500 years of struggle and determination.

Taking to X (former Twitter), Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said, "The result of 500 years of struggle and determination - Ram will come!"

Earlier Chairman of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Construction Committee Nripendra Misra on Friday said that Pilgrims will be able to have a glimpse of the idol of Lord Ram in his child form at the temple in Ayodhya definitely before January 26 and the first phase of construction of the grand temple will be completed by December this year. He said the date of “pran prathistha” (consecration) has not been finalised yet.

"It is safe to announce that the pilgrims would be able to have a glimpse of Lord Ram in his child form definitely before January 26, 2024," Mr. Misra said. Mr. Misra said that 70,000-75,000 people can have easy darshan if the temple is open for 12 hours. He said money for temple construction is coming from the people and there is no government involvement and about ₹3,500 crore has been collected through donations.

Supreme Court's verdict in 2019 on the Ayodhya dispute paved the way for the construction of a grand Ram temple. Following the apex court verdict, the Centre set up Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra' Trust to take all decisions regarding the construction of a magnificent Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The construction of the temple has been progressing at a steady pace under the supervision of the Trust. The idol of Ram Lalla will be in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram Temple on August 5, 2020.

