Restrictions under Sec 144 extended in Chhattisgarh for 3 more months

The Chhattisgarh government has extended restrictions imposed in all districts of the state under CrPC Section 144 for next three months in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, an official said on Monday.

The state Home department issued a notification to this effect late Sunday evening, a public relations department official said.

As per reports submitted by collectors of all 28 districts, the situation is yet to be brought under complete control and there is still a possibility of spread of the coronavirus infection in several places, he said quoting the notification.

“Therefore, in view of the present circumstances and proposals by district collectors, it is inevitable to extend the period of Section-144, which bars assembly of four or more people, for next three months to contain the transmission of COVID-19,” the notification said.

Restaurants, hotel bars and clubs will remain closed in the state till May 31, while sports complexes and stadiums will continue to be shut till further orders, the official said.

Soon after the notification was released, Raipur Collector S Bharthi Dasan issued an order on Sunday night that Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) will remain effective in the district till August 16 or further orders.

Strict action will be taken against those found violating the prohibitory orders, the official said.

On Sunday, 25 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, taking the number of such cases to 92. Out of these, there are 33 active cases in the state while 59 people have been discharged so far after recovery.