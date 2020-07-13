Restrictions reimposed in parts of J&K after spike in COVID-19 cases

Srinagar

13 July 2020 23:55 IST

Curbs on public movement and activities; administration allows partial restoration of tourism from today

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday reimposed stringent lockdown restrictions in parts of the Kashmir valley following a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases here. The administration, however, has decided to unlock the tourism sector.

Barricades were put up and vehicular movement, except for essential services, was restricted in Srinagar.

Restrictions on public movement and activities were imposed in 88 areas notified as COVID-19 red zones in Srinagar after a sharp spike in positive cases in the last couple of weeks, an official said.

Zonal committees

District Magistrate, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said, “Under the new orders, all these areas are being sealed off at all but one entry and exit. Twenty-five zonal committees have been assigned to be a part of the containment plan.”

The fine for face mask violations has been enhanced to ₹1,000, whereas the violation of social distancing guidelines in red zones will incur a fine of ₹10,000, an official said. “The restrictions will remain in force until further orders,” the official added.

Srinagar worst hit

Restrictions were also imposed in Pulwama, Anantnag, Ganderbal, Baramulla and Kupwara.

In the last one week, over 450 cases were detected in Srinagar district alone. An official said 314 fresh infections of novel coronavirus were reported on Monday in J&K.

“While 89 cases were reported from the Jammu division, 225 were from the Kashmir division,” the official said.

Srinagar has detected the highest 101 cases, followed by Jammu with 25 cases. Four more persons have died due to coronavirus in Kashmir, taking the toll in J&K to 186.

The number of positive cases has already crossed the 10,000 mark.

The administration has decided to allow partial restoration of tourism in J&K from July 14.

“The intending tourists have been advised to board a pre-booked transport vehicle from the airport on their arrival. The vehicle will be arranged by the hotel they have already booked,” an order said.

It says the hotels, houseboats and guest houses will have to arrange transport for the tourists and ensure that proper social distancing norms are followed.

Tourists above 65 years of age have been advised to avoid coming to Jammu and Kashmir for holiday.