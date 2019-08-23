Other States

Restrictions imposed in Srinagar after march call to UN office

CRPF personnel stand guard on deserted street during curfew for the 19th consecutive day in Srinagar, on Friday, August 23, 2019.

CRPF personnel stand guard on deserted street during curfew for the 19th consecutive day in Srinagar, on Friday, August 23, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

more-in

Posters had appeared in certain localities of the city, in which the Joint Resistance Leadership conglomerate have asked peoples to march to the UN military observer group.

Restrictions were imposed in Srinagar city on August 23, 2019, after posters issued by the separatists called on people to march to the local United Nations military observer group office, officials said.

Restrictions were eased in most areas of Kashmir this week, with barricades being lifted and the movement of people and traffic increasing gradually, but markets remained shut and mobile and Internet services suspended for the 18th day on Thursday.

Also Read
Kashmiris ride on a scooter past the closed shops painted with graffiti during restrictions in Srinagar, on August 20, 2019.

UN team alleges violation of rights in Kashmir

 

Posters had appeared in certain localities of the city, in which the Joint Resistance Leadership (JLR) conglomerate have asked peoples to march to the UN military observer group to protest against the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. The separatists have claimed that the Centre’s move to scrap Article 370 was an attempt to change the demography of the Muslim-majority state.

Barricades and concertina wires were erected at many places to prevent people from marching to Lal Chowk and Sonawar, where the UN office is located, the officials said, adding that the security forces had been deployed at strength at many places to maintain law and order.

Several leaders in the Valley have been kept in preventive custody after the Centre had on August 5 revoked almost all the provisions of Article 370, and bifurcated it into Union territories.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 23, 2019 11:43:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/restrictions-imposed-in-srinagar-after-march-call-to-un-office/article29229875.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY