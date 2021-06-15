Restrictions eased in Punjab as positivity rate drops to 2%

CHANDIGARH

15 June 2021 21:17 IST

Restaurants, cinemas, gyms can be opened at a maximum 50% of capacity

With the positivity rate coming down to 2%, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced easing of the restrictions like allowing restaurants and other eating joints, as well as cinemas and gyms to open at 50% capacity beginning June 16.

He said now 50 persons can attend weddings and funerals.

Under the new guidelines which will remain in effect till June 25 when they will be again reviewed, night curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and weekend curfew from 8.00 p.m. on Saturday up to 5.00 a.m. on Monday will be in place. All essential activities, including those covered under existing ‘Exemptions’, will remain exempted from curfew restrictions.

Chairing a virtual review meet, the Chief Minister ordered opening of all restaurants (including in hotels), cafes, coffee shops, fast food outlets etc., cinemas, gyms at maximum 50% of capacity, subject to all their employees having received at least one dose of vaccination. AC buses can also ply with 50% occupation.

Bars and pubs shall, however, continue to remain closed. All educational institutions i.e. schools and colleges will also continue to be closed.