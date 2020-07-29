Restrict troop movement in Mizoram to prevent COVID spread, says MP

GUWAHATI

Lalrosanga writes to Amit Shah as security forces personnel account for 46% of positive cases in the State

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been asked to restrict the movement of paramilitary forces personnel to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Mizoram.

The State’s lone Lok Sabha member, C. Lalrosanga, wrote to Mr. Shah after Border Security Force (BSF) and other paramilitary forces personnel accounted for 46% of the positive cases in Mizoram.

“I have petitioned the Union Home Minister on the need to restrict the movement of troops of the Assam Rifles, the BSF, the Central Reserve Police Force and the National Disaster Response Force in Mizoram to the extent possible,” the MP said on Tuesday.

He said the number of cases in Mizoram increased after many paramilitary forces’ personnel tested positive, 22 of them over the last 24 hours.

COVID protocols

“We feel the standard of adhering to COVID-19 protocols by the security forces is not up to the mark,” Mr. Lalrosanga said, adding the issue had been taken up with top officials of the forces deployed in the State.

The MP said he had requested the security forces to take care of quarantine facilities and isolate the suspected cases so that they could not mix with other troopers and civilians.

The issue, he insisted, had to be taken up after people living near the units of the security forces expressed fear of contagion.

The BSF’s Inspector-General in charge of Mizoram, Sunil Kumar, said the inter-State movement of battalions had been restricted while all jawans who entered the State would be tested.

Of the 384 positive cases in Mizoram so far, 175 were reported from the paramilitary forces. The State has 168 active cases.

A sizeable number of infected people in adjoining Tripura too have been from the security forces. The State initially had more positive cases from the BSF than among the civilians.