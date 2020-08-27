Restrict peace process to Nagaland: students’ body

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has toughened its stand on the Naga peace process, warning of “drastic movements” if the territorial integrity of the State is compromised for a final solution.

This is the second time in a little more than a fortnight that the apex students’ body of the State has raised concern over the 23-year-old peace process.

The Centre and the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland, or NSCN(IM), had declared ceasefire in mid-1997. Rival factions and older armed groups joined the peace process later.

Several rounds of talks have been inclusive, although the Centre and NSCN (IM) had signed a Framework Agreement in August 2015.

“We welcome and appreciate the progress in restoring peace in Nagaland but the peace process should not come at the cost of our territorial integrity,” AAPSU president Hawa Bagang said on Thursday.