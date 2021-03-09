Restore statehood: Apni party chief Bukhari

Do not delay commitment made on the floor of Parliament, he says

Altaf Bukhari, who floated Apni Party after Article 370 was downgraded in J&K in 2019, observed the party’s first anniversary on Monday and appealed to the Centre “to restore statehood to J&K”.

“Our demand is to hold Assembly elections as soon as possible. This is the pledge the Apni Party is taking on the eve of the first foundation of the party,” Mr. Bukhari said.

The former Minister, who cobbled together a party from the defectors mainly from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), asked the Centre not to delay fulfilling the commitment made on the floor of Parliament.

“The people of J&K are deeply distressed in the absence of an elected government. The bureaucratic setup presently governing Jammu and Kashmir has increased the miseries of the people that can now only be addressed through a democratically elected regime.’’

He said his party neither offers hollow dreams nor promises something that is not achievable.

“I can’t make false promises as it is Parliament that can restore the special status. I would like to make it clear that August 5, 2019 was the darkest day in the history of J&K that nobody will forget. We will strive for the restoration of statehood and if Delhi delays it, we will not hesitate to hit the streets.”

He lambasted the National Conference for staying away from the Delimitation Commission exercise.

“It could have participated in the process and put forth its point. They chose otherwise and I at times believe, boycotting something is aimed at facilitating the bigger plans. Perhaps, Delhi’s plan was to be made successful by staying away,” he said.