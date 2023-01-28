‘Restore places of worship desecrated in the past’: Yogi Adityanath

January 28, 2023 12:46 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that there should be a campaign to restore places of worship desecrated in the past, pointing to the success of the movement to restore the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Mr. Adityanath said this while presiding over the restoration and consecration of the idol at the Neelkanth Mahadev Temple in Bhinmal, Rajasthan, on Friday. He added that “Sanatan Dharma is the national religion of India” that all citizens must respect.

“If our religious places have been desecrated during any period, then a campaign for their restoration must be launched on the lines of Ayodhya where the construction of a grand temple of Lord Rama is going on after 500 years with the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All of you devotees contributed to the construction of this grand national temple of Lord Rama, representing national sentiment,“ he said, addressing the crowd.

“The nation is progressing. Remember that in the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ year, Prime Minister Modiji administered us, all countrymen, five pledges one of the which was respect for heritage.”

“Sanatan dharma is the national religion of India. We all rise above our personal interests and connect with this national religion of ours. May our country be safe, our values be restored, cows and Brahmins be protected. If our places of worship have been desecrated in a period of time, there should be a campaign to restore them,” he said.

The restoration of Lord Neelkanth’s temple again after 1,400 years on a grand note is an example of respect for and protection of heritage, he added.

Union Water Power Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was also present at the event.

(With inputs from ANI)