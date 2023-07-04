Restaurants in Haryana can now stay open around the clock 

July 04, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Haryana government on July 4 decided to let the restaurants remain open around the clock across the State from now onwards.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that restaurants across the State can remain open 24 hours in Haryana. “There will be no restriction on them to close at night,” he said in a statement in Chandigarh.

The decision was taken in a meeting of different departments, chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister. Labour and Food, and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Dhanak was also present in the meeting.

The statement said the office bearers of the restaurants union across the State had recently met the Deputy Chief Minister and demanded that the State government should allow them to keep their restaurants open for 24 hours (around the clock) so that people can get food as per their convenience.

Mr. Chautala directed the officers that keeping in mind the convenience of the restaurants and the general public, the restaurant owners of the State who want to keep their restaurants open for 24 hours in the future, should be allowed the same.

“No one can force them to shut down, but they will have to register with the Labour Department and follow other terms and conditions (Section 9 and 10 of the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1958),” said the statement.

