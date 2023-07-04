HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Restaurants in Haryana can now stay open around the clock 

‘There will be no restriction on them to close at night,’ Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said in a statement in Chandigarh

July 04, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau

Haryana government on July 4 decided to let the restaurants remain open around the clock across the State from now onwards.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that restaurants across the State can remain open 24 hours in Haryana. “There will be no restriction on them to close at night,” he said in a statement in Chandigarh.

The decision was taken in a meeting of different departments, chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister. Labour and Food, and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Dhanak was also present in the meeting.

The statement said the office bearers of the restaurants union across the State had recently met the Deputy Chief Minister and demanded that the State government should allow them to keep their restaurants open for 24 hours (around the clock) so that people can get food as per their convenience.

Mr. Chautala directed the officers that keeping in mind the convenience of the restaurants and the general public, the restaurant owners of the State who want to keep their restaurants open for 24 hours in the future, should be allowed the same.

“No one can force them to shut down, but they will have to register with the Labour Department and follow other terms and conditions (Section 9 and 10 of the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1958),” said the statement.

Related Topics

Haryana

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.